Clyde Mitchell Shumaker, 76, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on November 10, 1946, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clyde B. “Pete” and Norma L. (Gourley) Shumaker.

He served his country during the Vietnam War with the US Navy from 1966 to 1970.

He also worked as a security guard for Matson Lumber Company in Brookville.

He is survived by two children, Seth L. Shumaker and his wife, Amber of Punxsutawney, and Erica Nicholas of Virginia, three grandchildren, Nikita, Nathalie, and Lillian Shumaker, two sisters, Teresa Benson of Idaho and Sandra Sampson and her husband, Tom of Arizona, and a brother, Roger Shumaker and his wife, Valerie of Washington, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney “Sid” Shumaker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

