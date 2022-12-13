David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa, passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer.

Born at Ft. Campbell, KY. on March 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Karl and Wilma Schnell.

Following graduation from Allegheny Clarion Valley School District, in Foxburg, in 1974, he began an over twenty plus years of military service to his country.

He first served with the U.S. Navy from which he was honorably discharged.

He then began a career with the U.S. Army from which he again was honorably discharged with many achievement medals from both branches of service.

David was Presbyterian by faith, and was a former of VFW Post 7073 of Parker.

He learned and enjoyed creating many articles of woodworking, as well as being a self taught mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nellie Davis, and the following children: First Sgt. U.S. Army Brian (Melissa) Schnell of Ft. Drum, NY, Neal and Alan Stephens of Turkey City (near Emlenton), Dean (Stefanie) Whitmer of Emlenton, and Sandy (Mark) Shoup of Williston, FL.; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister Barb Slaugenhoup of Grove City and brother Eric (Holly) Schnell of Parker, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 PM Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker.

Funeral service at 11:00 AM Wednesday at funeral home with a Veteran Memorial Service preceding the funeral at 10:45 AM conducted by VFW and American Legion Posts of Parker.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.