Diane Lyn Gibbons

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dnQG5f7c9vixBEDiane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on December 10, 2022, at UPMC Hospital in Seneca.

Born on January 31, 1952, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Helen Lehnortt Crawford.

Diane was an Oil City High School Graduate.

On December 9, 1972, she married the love of her life, Michael H. Gibbons, who survives. They shared 50 years of marriage together.

She worked in banking her entire life, retiring with PNC Bank.

She enjoyed camping, boating, being out on the water, and her beloved dogs, Buddy and Reggie.

Surviving is her husband, Michael, of Oil City, a brother, Terry Crawford and his wife Rita, of Franklin, and a sister, Carolyn Lineman and her husband Paul, of Oil City.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding Diane in death are her parents.

Friends and family will gather for a visitation on Wednesday, December 14, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s name to the Venango County Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


