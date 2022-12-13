 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Eighth Annual ‘We Believe’ Night in East Brady Draws Christmas Believers

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

light-up-1EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – A crowd of well over 200 attended East Brady’s eighth annual “We Believe Light-Up Night” on Saturday, December 4.

Pictured above: Santa and Mrs. Claus with a sense of urgency arrive by fire truck.)

Activities around town during the day started off the yearly event.

Especially popular this year was the Cookie Crawl. The winner of the Cookie Crawl passport raffle basket was Laura Hinchberger. The winner of the Cookie Crawl business participant was Bridgeview Crossing.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Angela Burtner.

The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) and East Brady Borough co-sponsored the event.

light up 2
Carol Frazier, sister of veteran Arnie Frazier, accepts the recognition certificate from Paul DeBacco.

light up 3
Soloists prepare to sing after the park was lit.

light up 4
Mother Goose Pre-School students provide musical entertainment.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.