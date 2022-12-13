Eighth Annual ‘We Believe’ Night in East Brady Draws Christmas Believers

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – A crowd of well over 200 attended East Brady’s eighth annual “We Believe Light-Up Night” on Saturday, December 4.

Pictured above: Santa and Mrs. Claus with a sense of urgency arrive by fire truck.)

Activities around town during the day started off the yearly event.

Especially popular this year was the Cookie Crawl. The winner of the Cookie Crawl passport raffle basket was Laura Hinchberger. The winner of the Cookie Crawl business participant was Bridgeview Crossing.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Angela Burtner.

The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) and East Brady Borough co-sponsored the event.



Carol Frazier, sister of veteran Arnie Frazier, accepts the recognition certificate from Paul DeBacco.



Soloists prepare to sing after the park was lit.



Mother Goose Pre-School students provide musical entertainment.

