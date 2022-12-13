Featured Local Job: HVAC Service Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating is currently looking for knowledgeable and skilled HVAC Service Technicians.

Applicants should possess a high regard for customer satisfaction and company integrity. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23-$35/hr, performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.

Duties:

Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase

Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen

Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces

Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings and ladders

Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures

Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach

Ability to walk on uneven surfaces

Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights

Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds

License and Education Requirements:

High School Diploma

EPA certified

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Paid time off

Experience:

HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

EPA Type II (Preferred)

Valid Drivers Licence

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, PA, or send a resume to [email protected]



