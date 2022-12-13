Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Saturday morning, December 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.

Born on January 25, 1957 in Erie, he was the son of the late Louis E. and Christine Veneziano Courson.

He was a graduate of C-L High School and attended the First Baptist Church in Clarion prior to moving to South Carolina.

On December 5, 1981 at Kingsville United Methodist Church he married the former Robin Smith. She survives.

Jeff spent his working career as a plumber, first working as an apprentice to his father at Courson Plumbing and Heating, then as owner of the family business.

After moving to South Carolina he was briefly employed by Williams Plumbing and Heating, before establishing and operating Courson Mechanical until illness required his retirement.

Jeff was very strong in his faith and trusted in God’s plan.

He always had a positive outlook even when dealing with the symptoms of his disease.

He LOVED his family and friends and the time spent with them.

Jeff was known for making people laugh and always putting a smile on your face.

Watching comedy movies and TV shows was some of his favorite pastimes.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Robin, are his sons, Jeffrey (Samantha Albrecht) Courson and Ian (Erica) Courson; his daughter, Anna (CJ Ingram) Courson; his grandchildren, Rivers and Iris Christine Courson; his brother, Mark (Kelli) Courson; his sisters, Melody (Barry) Banner, Cheryl Courson and Kimberly Courson; his brother-in law, Gary Sanford; as well as 13 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Wagner and George Courson; his sister, Denise Sanford; his brothers-in-law, Craig and Scott Smith; and his in-laws; Pastor Craig and Bobi Smith and Dona Smith.

His family would like to extend their heartfelt “Thank You” to the wonderful staff at the Karesh Wing for the excellent care provided to Jeff during his stay.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donation be made in Jeff’s memory to the Karesh Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, 1311 Roberts St., Camden, SC 29020.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 6-8PM with an additional visiting hour from 1-2PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at 2PM at the funeral home with Eugene Smith, officiating.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle and share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

