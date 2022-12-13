Leona Madeline Elgin Weitz, was born February 1, 1929, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, and went home to her Lord on November 21, 2022.

Known for most of her adult life as Lee, she graduated from Clarion High School in 1948 and Indiana (PA) State Teacher’s College with a degree in Home Economics in 1952.

She moved back to Clarion and taught at the local high school for two years before earning her Master’s Degree in Institutional Food Service from Penn State University.

Lee began her career as a Home Economist in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

There she met Donald Weitz, and the two were married on May 18, 1957.

Over the next few years, they welcomed first a son, Rick, and then a daughter, Laura.

Shortly after, the family moved to Mountain Lakes, New Jersey where they lived for more than two decades.

In addition to deep investment in the community and the church there, Lee also served as a professor in Institutional Foods at Montclair State University for several years, as well as being a test kitchen for the American Heart Association Cookbook.

Above all during these years, her primary duty and joy was homemaking.

Ever the consummate hostess who entertained family and friends with style, Lee realized her lifelong dream when she and Don opened a bed and breakfast in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts after their children were grown and gone.

For thirteen years, their Inn at Stockbridge offered elegant hospitality to people from all over the United States and beyond.

When the Inn was sold, Lee’s “retirement” officially began, but she not stay still! In addition to entertaining her friends and family, Lee was an avid collector of antiques and gifts.

A booth at a local antique mall wherever she lived gave her the perfect excuse to pursue that passion as well.

After short stints in Virginia and Pennsylvania, she and Don finally settled in Leesburg, Virginia to be near family.

After Don’s death, Lee remained in the area and continued to enjoy the close company of family and friends.

Lee loved people, and people loved Lee.

Friendships from her childhood in Clarion, her adult life in New Jersey and at the Inn, and her final years at Lansdowne Woods were maintained for a lifetime.

One of her greatest joys was introducing friends from far-flung corners of her life to one another, and then seeing them become friends as well—many friendship circles found their center in Lee.

Her tangible expression of love for her friends often included personalized poems, thoughtfully chosen gifts, and, of course, her gracious, enthusiastic, and never-ending hospitality!

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her brother, Dean and parents, Vance and Olive Elgin.

She is survived by her children Rick (Kathy) Weitz, and daughter Laura Nelson; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; Don’s brother Merle (Carol) and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was be held December 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Purcellville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice.

