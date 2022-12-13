New Details Emerge on Jefferson County Woman Accused of Stealing Over $10K from Brookville Band Booster Club

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have been released on a Jefferson County woman who is accused of stealing $10,776.81 from the Brookville Band Booster Club.

According to court documents, on November 29, 2022, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Carolan K. Bailey, of Brookville.

Brookville Borough Chief of Police Vince Markle met with a representative of the Brookville Band Booster Club (BBBC) on October 3, 2022, regarding discrepancies that she noticed in Carolan K. Bailey’s accounting records for the club’s funds, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, BBBC held a meeting on September 30, 2022, with the band director, the choir director, the orchestra director, and the school principal. During the meeting, the individuals learned that the deposits and withdrawals did not match the amounts on the bank records.

The representative provided Chief Markle with the Debit Transaction Form (DTF), noting the discrepancies.

First Interview with Carolan Bailey, October 4, 2022

Chief Markle interviewed Bailey on October 4, 2022, regarding the discrepancies in the accounting records for BBBC.

According to the complaint, Bailey stated that in the beginning when she took over as treasurer in 2019, everything was good until the summer of 2021. She allegedly stated that she started taking money from BBBC from July 2021 through August 2021. Four DTFs in the amounts of $779.25, $809.93, $750.00, and $687.00 were shown to Bailey. She acknowledged the signatures were hers, and she stated that is the only money she took. Chief Markle asked Bailey to provide him with an amount that she thought she had taken from BBBC, and she said probably between $1,500.00 and $2,000.00. The four debit transactions mentioned above totaled $3,026.18.

Second Interview with Carolan Bailey, November 10, 2022

On November 10, 2022, around 10:00 a.m., Chief Markle conducted a second interview with Bailey at the Brookville Police Station. She was informed that she was not under arrest and that she was free to leave at any time, according to the complaint.

A copy of the bank’s DTF dated October 8, 2020, was shown to Bailey in the amount $776.00, and she stated it was for food for the club. Another DBT in the amount of $985.00 dated August 7, 2020, was shown to Bailey, and she indicated it was for band camp. These were discrepancies presented to Chief Markle by the BBBC’s representative, the complaint states.

Chief Markle also pointed out that there was a deposit in the amount of $10,872.00 that was different than BBBC minutes, which was listed as $11,982.00. The difference is $1,110.00. Bailey was provided with the cost of the Walt Disney Trip which was $1,901.00 for her and her son. She stated that she didn’t go on the trip, so she only owes $1,101 for her son’s trip, the complaint states.

When Chief Markle provided Baily with numerous debits and deposits that did not match with the BBBC minutes, she allegedly stated that she was fudging the number to attempt to make her account right, according to the complaint.

It was noted that Bailey made her own deposit to the BBBC’s account in the amount of $4,000.00 in July 2022. Chief Markle indicated that this amount would be deducted from the total amount she owes, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Bailey asked Chief Markle if she was going to jail, and he advised her that he didn’t think so. She replied: “My husband won’t come visit me in jail.”

Bailey also asked if she paid back all of the money, would she still be charged. Chief Markle advised her that she was going to be charged, but if she paid back all the money that would definitely help her, according to the complaint.

She also noted that she reimbursed people for the trip to Tennessee that was canceled. She stated that BBBC ran out of checks, so she paid some people with cash, the complaint notes.

Chief Markle provided the following breakdown of the money stolen and the amount that she needed to pay back to the club:

Subtotal restitution $14,766.81

July deposit of $4,000.00

Total Restitution $10,766.81

The following charges were filed against Bailey on November 29 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

