Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

State Police in Franklin were dispatched around 6:27 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a verbal altercation between two parties at a residence on State Highway 8 in Rouseville Borough, Venango County, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a known male, who advised that his daughter got into a verbal argument with Edward Caldwell about her hunting on private property without the proper amount of orange on, the complaint states.

The man told police he wanted to go to Caldwell’s residence to explain that they have permission to hunt there, and that they had orange on, but took it off when they got close to their vehicle. Upon arriving back at Caldwell’s residence, a “heated argument” occurred between Caldwell and the other two individuals, the complaint indicates.

During this argument, Caldwell was on the phone with the Game Commission Warden, reporting them for unsafe hunting, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Caldwell yelled at the other party, saying “Do you want me to shoot the (expletive) and drag them inside?”

The two victims and the Game Warden all reported hearing Caldwell say this, the complaint states.

Caldwell then walked back to his vehicle and grabbed his 30-30 rifle, and was carrying it around while the parties continued arguing. He made a statement to one victim, saying he was “going to blow his (expletive) head off,” the complaint notes.

At this point, one victim advised everyone to get in their vehicles and get out of there out of fear of what Caldwell was going to do, the complaint indicates.

As they were driving away, Caldwell was yelling that he was going to shoot them all while pointing his gun at the vehicle, the complaint states.

The victim related he was “very afraid” for his and his daughter’s wellbeing at this time. He also advised that he did not believe Caldwell would come to his home, but stated that he knows where he lives, the complaint notes.

Caldwell faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday, January 11, at 10:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.