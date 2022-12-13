Robert R. Clouner, Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, PA, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, PA.

He was born May 20, 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Robert R. and Lois G. (Binder) Clouner Sr., who both survive in Fryburg, PA.

Bob was an active member of the Sons of American Legion Post #334 where he served on the board of directors as Adjutant.

He loved to hunt.

Surviving are a daughter, Brittany J. Clouner and her fiancé Justin A. McGee, of Gray, PA, Somerset County. A grandson, Jackson. Two granddaughters, Grace and Emmalynn. A sister, Cheryl L. Clouner of Leeper, PA. Several Cousins and two uncles.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 2 – 5pm.

Burial will be at Dehner Cemetery in Fryburg.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the Sons of American Legion Post #334, 16424 RT 62, Tidioute, PA 16351.

