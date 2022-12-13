 

Rose M. Roush

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-983rBoIWOl9eDcXRose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 12, 2022.

Born March 7, 1931 in Dubois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Litch and Emma Schreckengost.

Rose attended schools in Falls Creek and graduated from Dubois High School.

She went to Nursing School in Santa Ana, CA.

Rose was married on Sept. 24, 1949 to Frederick K. Roush, and he preceded her in death.

Rose was a registered nurse and had worked in labor and delivery in Anaheim, CA.

She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and spoiling her grandchildren.

Rose attended both the Seneca United Methodist Church and the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

She is survived by a daughter: Deborah K. Barber of Oil City; two sons: Frederick Roush & his wife Sylvia of Gardnerville, NV, Jeffrey Lee Roush & his wife Doris of Gardnerville, NV.

8 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Wayne Roush, a grandson, a sister: Ann Barnardo
and by two brothers: Dale Schreckengost & his wife Mary Iva, and Dave Schreckengost & his wife Louise.

A Memorial Service in Oil City will be announced at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.


