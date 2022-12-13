Inpatient Rehab at Clarion Hospital Brings Specialized, State-of-the-Art Care with Friendly, Local Faces

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Rehab Center at BHS Clarion Hospital prides itself on offering the highest level of care with familiar faces.

Led by over 25 providers, the acute rehab unit at BHS Clarion Hospital runs like a well-oiled machine.

“You’re getting wonderful nursing care, wonderful doctor care that’s highly specialized, right here in Clarion,” Seth Babington, DPT, told exploreClarion.com. “Sometimes, we have people come here who aren’t from Clarion, but their family is here.”

Not only does the unit provide one-on-one care, but it also provides intimate care with the most advanced technology and practices around.

Intensive medical oversight is available 24/7, while patients are surrounded by nursing staff specially trained in rehabilitation. As Babington says, injury or illness knows no date on the calendar, and likewise, the staff is on-hand day and night.

“We’re a 365-day-a-year unit,” he noted. “I think you have a dedicated staff that’s well-rounded and friendly. The customer satisfaction in the unit is very high.”

Patients will also benefit from convenient access to hospital services, including radiology, diagnostic testing, laboratory, and wound-care specialists.

The unit’s private rooms provide a safe haven for patients where their families are able to provide support to their loved one’s journey with BHS Clarion’s convenient location.

Director of Inpatient Rehabilitation Services & Swing Bed Program Libby Fritz, MSN, RN, NHA explained that the unit has a gym and private rooms on the same floor.

“It’s a really nice unit,” Fritz added. “You can have your family and support system around.”

A typical patient’s stay lasts approximately two weeks, depending on the case. Regardless of how long the stay lasts, patients can be assured they will get top-of-the-line care right in their own backyard.

“What we hear a lot and see a lot is that people don’t realize what they have,” Babington explained. “We are a highly specialized unit with a rehab medical doctor, also known as a physiatrist. Those are rare.”

The physiatrist—Dr. Thomas Freenock, Jr., MD—has been with Clarion Hospital for over 25 years.

Dr. Freenock is certified through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; he leads SSJ Diagnosis & Rehab, an outpatient department of Clarion Hospital, which specializes in musculoskeletal care, sports medicine, concussion management, and much more.

Local care for the patient is of the utmost importance, according to Dr. Freenock.

“In rehab, in particular, there’s a lot of family involvement,” he said. “We need to have access to the family, so we can teach them how to help take care of them when they get home. It’s difficult to do that elsewhere.”

Dr. Freenock and his team are with patients step-by-step through their journey to recovery.

“We have to decide how a patient is progressing over time, so we have team meetings pretty much every day,” Dr. Freenock. “Instead of seeing a therapist every day and having a physician involved every day.

“We’re a relatively small unit. That means you’re going to get more nursing care in our eight-bed unit.”

For more information, call 814-226-1213 or visit butlerhealthsystem.org.

