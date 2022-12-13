 

Stella M. Caccamo

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VaZOv0wZnDl1Stella M. Caccamo, 101, formerly of Franklin, got her wish of spending Christmas in heaven with her family, slipping away in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022.

She was born to Dominick and Catherine Caccamo in Franklin in 1921.

In the early years of WWII she headed off to Philadelphia, where she’d heard that AT&T was looking for phone operators.

She worked her way up to supervisor and ultimately retired from AT&T in 1986 as an executive assistant.

She was a member of the St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church in Upper Darby; and was active with numerous volunteer organizations, including the Telephone Pioneers of America, which provided her opportunity to travel throughout the US.

In 2009 she returned to Franklin, where she lived until moving to Olean, NY in 2020.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael (Louise) Caccamo, and sisters Rose (Joseph) Sciarrone, Mary (Pete) Sidere , Antonetta (James) Casson, Lena (Clinton) Davenport , Angelina (Bob) McWilliams, Josephine (Ed) Myers, Christine (David) Woodworth, and Isabel Caccamo.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation will be held Thursday 6-8 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.


