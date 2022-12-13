Thomas Richard Dworsky Sr., 77, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, PA, with his children and grandchildren by his side.

Tom was born on September 3, 1945, to the late Stephen and Violet (Yeager) Dworsky in Johnsonburg, PA.

He graduated from the DuBois Business College.

He worked at the DuBois Regional Medical Center as the Director of Housekeeping, Security, and Maintenance.

Tom was the Founder of Dworsky’s Environmental Services (The Cleaning Company).

Tom married Mary Ellen Marasco on December 5, 1970, in Johnsonburg; Mary preceded him in passing on September 1, 2013.

He proudly served his country with the United States Navy.

He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, The American Legion where he was a former Treasurer, Fraternal Order of Eagles #540, Sandy Hose Company No. 1, and Reynoldsville Jaycees where he was a past President.

Tom was a simple man that enjoyed coaching baseball and softball for many years.

Above all else, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

Tom is survived by four children; Chad (Deborah) Dworsky of State College, PA; Thomas Richard (Jessica) Dworsky Jr. of Franklin, PA; Andi (Brad) Guelich of Robinson Twp., PA; Lisa Hanley of Reynoldsville, PA; and two sisters; Lorraine Doris Dworsky of St. Mary’s, PA and Lois (Robert) Czekai of Rush, NY.

Tom is also survived by ten grandchildren; Benjamin, Claire, Sarah, Nathan, Thomas III, Aleks, Brayden, Alayna, Izzy, and Nora.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tom is preceded in passing by two brothers; James and Robert; and five sisters; Mary Anne, Constance, Millie, Dorothy, and Barbara.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 4pm – 8pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 10am and officiated by Father Benjamin Daghir.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org/donate.

Final interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

