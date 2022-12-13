Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Direct Care Personnel

New Light, Inc.

New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive Hourly Wages ($12-$14/hr.)

Restraint/Restriction free agency

Weekends are a must!

Benefits Package Available!

Open Availability is greatly appreciated!

Paid vacation!

Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214, or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company, has an immediate career opportunity for a Project/Staff Accountant.

This position will be involved with all aspects of accounting including A/P, A/R, G/L, and Job Costing with a focus on our project billing and costing.

The candidate must have the ability to analyze financial reports and support project managers. A successful candidate will have the ability to balance and organize multiple projects, have good communication skills, and have a strong knowledge of MS Excel, Office, etc. Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment.

Prior Accounting experience is required. 2-4-year post-secondary degree preferred.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.





Educational Assistants

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for Educational Assistants at North Clarion and West Forest.

Classroom & Child-Specific Positions available, all full-time positions (184 days/school year) full family medical, dental, vision, benefits, working in Special Education. Requires valid high school diploma and clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (RIU 6 will provide training if needed).

This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are 7:45 am- 3:15 pm, pay range is $13-20/hour, typically closer to $13 if just starting, it depending on experience, and the benefits package is up to $29,000 annually if full family medical applies.

Please send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet may include but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Assistant Public Defender

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender.

POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Public Defender, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $28.85/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, December 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

QUALIFICATIONS: Juris Doctorate degree, licensed and admitted to Pennsylvania Bar.

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide competent legal representation to a wide variety of indigent or otherwise incarcerated criminal defendants at all stages of criminal prosecution in Clarion County.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Judicial Administrative Assistant

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting rate

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 09, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Deputy Clerk of Courts

Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office

The Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Clerk of Courts.

POSITION: Deputy Clerk of Courts

Full-Time, 75 hours per pay, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts

PAY GRADE: Follows CBA Scale – $12.80/hour starting

$13.90/hour after the probationary period

POSTING DATEs: 12/09/2022-12/20/2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

The objective of this position is to serve in a Clerical Support capacity as a Deputy Clerk of Courts with an emphasis on the administrative responsibility involving Juvenile and Children & Youth cases filed within this office. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. The position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Experienced Plumbing Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians.

The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.

Plumber Job Responsibilities:

Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures

Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals

Follow building plans and blueprints

Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies

Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems

Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used

Plumber Qualifications / Skills:

Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade

Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices

Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings

Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper

Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted

Excellent problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously

Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements

Education and Experience Requirements:

High school diploma or GED certificate

1-3 years experience as a plumber

Valid driver’s license

Must have own tools

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]





HVAC Service Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating is currently looking for knowledgeable and skilled HVAC Service Technicians.

Applicants should possess a high regard for customer satisfaction and company integrity. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23-$35/hr, performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.

Duties:

Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase

Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen

Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces

Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings and ladders

Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures

Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach

Ability to walk on uneven surfaces

Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights

Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds

License and Education Requirements:

High School Diploma

EPA certified

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Paid time off

Experience:

HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

EPA Type II (Preferred)

Valid Drivers Licence

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, PA, or send a resume to [email protected]





Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Telemetry Nurse – Seneca

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca.

Telemetry Nurse

Job ID: 220003D1

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: 2 North Intermediate Car

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies them in the teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting, and supports the change and transition process to improve the quality of care and the practice environment

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts

Takes personal responsibility for improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

CPR is required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.





UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Full-Time ICU Nurse in Seneca.

ICU Nurse



Job ID: 220003CZ

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Critical Care Unit

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles and applies them in teaching patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals & a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care

Practices solid communication skills & articulates/translates the patient’s condition to other care providers

Make recommendations for changes in patient care

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Create a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge & skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately with the ages of the patients

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical, and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

Graduate nurses must complete the licensure examination within 4 MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within 30 days of hire

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence, & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.





Production Line Worker

Brookville Glove

Brookville Glove is currently looking for interested applicants for their Production Line position.

Join their team to be a part of a great teamwork environment!

Responsibilities Include:

Sewing the correct material together to ensure gloves are produced properly

Identifying marks, errors, or other mistakes on gloves and removing them from production

Staying within the seam allowance, which is pre-built in the machine to ensure accuracy

Ensuring needle has a point at all times, and the machine is being maintained properly

Changing the sewing machines bobbin thread when a replacement is needed, and maintaining a full top thread

Submitting daily slips of completed glove production

Experience:

Previous sewing experience preferred, but not required

Physical Demands:

An employee in this role is required to stand or sit for up to 8 hours

Also must be able to lift up to and including 50 lbs

This role works primarily with fingers rather than with the whole hand as in handling

If you are interested and would like more information, please call 814.849.7324.





Marching Band Assistant

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Marching Band Assistant.

All interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, and Current Clearances to:

Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School High Principal

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position is Filled.





Human Services Fiscal Director

County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has an opening for a Human Services Fiscal Director.

Duties:

Administer the fiscal operations of the Human Services departments and related funded programs; to provide other fiscal/technical assistance as needed to programs and grants within the categorical services of the Human Services departments (Mental Health and Developmental Services, Children, Youth and Family Services, Substance Abuse Services, Older Adult Services, and Community Support Services); to provide both formal and technical supervision for a cross-categorical group of Fiscal Operations Officers and other departmental fiscal staff; and to assure compliance with all applicable policies, procedures and regulations.

Required Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting is required. Five years of professional accounting, auditing, and/or budgetary experience including two years or supervisory experience is required.

EXEMPT PAY GRADE 3

$47,476.00 – $71,028.87/yr

County employees enjoy:

AFLAC

Bereavement Leave

Deferred Compensation Plan

Employee Assistance Program

Enhanced Wellness Programs

Employer Paid Medical Benefits

Family Medical Leave (FMLA)

Flexible Spending Pre-Tax Plan

16 Paid Holidays

Jury Duty Leave

Life Insurance

Medical Giveback Program

Mileage Reimbursement (business)

Military Leave

Pension Plan

Pet Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Sick Leave Benefits

Tuition Assistance Program

Vacation Leave

Worker’s Compensation

Benefits subject to employment status

100% EMPLOYER-PAID HEALTH, DENTAL, VISION, AND LIFE INSURANCE! dependent quotes and coverage available upon request

GUARANTEED LIFETIME DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION AVAILABLE FOR ALL FULL-TIME POSITIONS!

THE COUNTY OF VENANGO IS A QUALIFYING PUBLIC STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS EMPLOYER!

PSLF forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying payments while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

Apply Today! or request a full job description.

Online by visiting: www.co.venango.pa.us/288/job-application-process

In-person by visiting the Venango County Human Resources Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323

By fax (814-432-9554) or e-mail. Contact Venango County Human Resources at 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected]

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 12/8/2022





Human Services Administrator/ MHDS Director

County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has an opening for a Human Services Administrator/ MHDS Director.

Duties:

Administer all facets of the operation of the county-wide human services system to include the direct delivery of emergency, crisis, protective, and case management services for all age ranges and the provision of system-wide leadership that results in the development, coordination, implementation, and refinement of comprehensive services and programs aimed at improving the functioning of all county residents who need social service supports.

Within the context of an integrated Human Services System, administer all facets of the operation of the county-wide categorical systems of Mental Health, Intellectual Disability, and Early Intervention, including the direct delivery of comprehensive case management services and the provision of leadership geared toward the ongoing development, implementation, coordination, and refinement of a comprehensive range of services aimed at improving the functioning of adults who suffer from mental illness (or those at risk), children with emotional disorders (or those at risk), and children and adults with developmental disabilities or delays.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in the social sciences field plus six years of progressively responsible experience in such fields as medicine, clinical psychology, social work, sociology, nursing, public health, education, hospital administration, or public administration including three years experience in planning, development, or administration of mental health or developmental service, or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Graduate master’s degree preferred.

HS EXEMPT PAY GRADE 5

$61,492.01 – $94,328.74/yr

County employees enjoy:

AFLAC

Bereavement Leave

Deferred Compensation Plan

Employee Assistance Program

Enhanced Wellness Programs

Employer Paid Medical Benefits

Family Medical Leave (FMLA)

Flexible Spending Pre-Tax Plan

16 Paid Holidays

Jury Duty Leave

Life Insurance

Medical Giveback Program

Mileage Reimbursement (business)

Military Leave

Pension Plan

Pet Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Sick Leave Benefits

Tuition Assistance Program

Vacation Leave

Worker’s Compensation

Benefits subject to employment status

100% EMPLOYER-PAID HEALTH, DENTAL, VISION, AND LIFE INSURANCE! dependent quotes and coverage available upon request

GUARANTEED LIFETIME DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION AVAILABLE FOR ALL FULL-TIME POSITIONS!

THE COUNTY OF VENANGO IS A QUALIFYING PUBLIC STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS EMPLOYER!

PSLF forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying payments while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

Apply Today! or request a full job description.

Online by visiting: www.co.venango.pa.us/288/job-application-process

In-person by visiting the Venango County Human Resources Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323

By fax (814-432-9554) or e-mail. Contact Venango County Human Resources at 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected]

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 12/8/2022





Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 16-24 hours/week to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record customer payments, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, and Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail your resume or drop it off at Rimersburg Borough Office, 27 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248. You may also email your resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.





YMCA- Sports Assistant

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an immediate opening for a Sports Assistant.

The position reports to Sports Director and assists the Director in running various sports programs for youth and adults.

This position works 2-3 days per week, some evenings and predominantly Saturday mornings, averaging 10-12 hours per week.

The position is open until filled.

Please send an application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] or apply in person at the YMCA. Questions may be directed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected] or by calling 814-764-3400.

Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

Printable applications are available here.





Group Exercise Instructors

Clarion County/ Venango County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at their Oil City and Clarion branches.

Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at [email protected]

To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]





Lifeguards and Swim Instructors

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has openings for Lifeguards and Swim Instructors.

Current lifeguard certification, CPR, and First Aid are required. The position is open to ages 16+.

For more information, please contact Katie Roth, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected]

Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.





YMCA- Building Supervisor

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an opening for a responsible individual to supervise the YMCA building in the evenings and weekends.

The perfect candidate will be friendly and courteous, while able to address the needs and questions of those utilizing the facility.

Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, a retirement plan after two years, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected]

Application deadline: Accepting applications immediately until position is filled.





YMCA- Child Watch Caregiver

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an evening Child Watch Caregiver to provide care to individuals with children who utilize the YMCA facility.

The YMCA is seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision, and guidance for children in the child watch facility.

Minimum Requirements:

You are at least 18 years old

You have experience working with children

You have or commit to obtaining CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state-mandated clearances and certifications

You have reliable transportation

You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!

To apply, fill out an official YMCA Application (www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) and drop it off or mail it to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.





Leaders in Training Volunteer Program

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has openings for its Leaders in Training Volunteer Program.

Leaders in Training – a youth volunteer program where one can learn elements of leadership, communication, and organizational skills in a real-world setting.

Led by professional staff at the YMCA.

For ages 12 and up. Program interest areas include health and wellness, aquatics, and sports programs.

Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, at [email protected]





Fall Internships at Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County YMCA

Fall Internships are available at Clarion County YMCA in many areas.

Internship areas include:

Nutrition & Fitness

Sport Management

Health and Wellness

Public Health

For more information contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected]





YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher

Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is currently hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.

Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher.

The position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, the ability to work well with others, a reliable work record, and a flexible schedule and hours.

The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with the potential for advancement with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and paid retirement plan after two years of work.

To apply, send your resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected]

The job will be listed until the positions are filled.





Full-time YMCA Aquatics Director

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is seeking an energetic, hands-on professional to fill the position of full-time YMCA Aquatics Director in Clarion, PA.

This position supervises all aquatics operations at the Clarion County YMCA including a special emphasis on teaching swim lessons and supervising or coaching the YMCA competitive swim team. A strong swimming background is required.

Under the direction of the Branch Director and Executive Director, the Aquatics Director will coordinate and supervise the day-to-day operations of the aquatics center.

Primary job responsibilities are leading, developing, and maintaining high-quality YMCA aquatics programs. The Aquatics Director will also supervise, and provide leadership, instruction, and motivation for aquatics staff in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures, as well as provide swim instruction and lifeguarding as necessary. The Aquatics Director will create a safe and positive atmosphere that promotes member safety, engagement, and satisfaction. Finally, they know and exhibit the YMCA Mission through programs that strive for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

This position involves occasional night and weekend responsibilities.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume by November 11, 2022. Applications will be accepted by mail or via email to Mr. Jesse Kelley at [email protected] Mail applications to Clarion County YMCA, Attn. Mr. Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekend Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekday Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (4 days/10 hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after the hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience





Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Full-time Program Director

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a full-time Program Director.

Candidates should possess the ability and experience in running highly effective programs to serve and meet the needs of the community.

The YMCA is looking for the following skill sets from applicants teaching, organizing effective programs that meet the needs of their members, organizing programs that inspire membership, connecting participants to the YMCA Cause, and instilling core values at every level from youth, to families and seniors.

This is a diverse position that builds on the strengths of the applicant. The YMCA is looking for talented people that are willing to work, learn, and grow by using their talents to make a positive difference in the community.

The ideal applicant will be organized, have great communication skills, be highly efficient in Microsoft office programs, have a background in teaching or leading groups of any kind of sport management or aquatic management, and be incredibly passionate about developing programs within their individual scope and abilities. This position will be challenged to grow and learn within the YMCA.

Interested applicants will submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, at [email protected]

This position is open immediately and will remain open until filled.





Full-time Sports Director

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has a full-time Sports Director position available.

The Sports Director will work to grow and enhance all the youth and adult sports programs at the YMCA. The Y is looking for an organized professional who communicates well, and that will be hands-on with the various programs under their leadership. The successful applicant will have a sports background, be able to teach and officiate various sports, and have good interpersonal skills to build relationships with youth, strengthening the Y’s connection with the community.

This is a hands-on teaching position that will require afternoons, evenings and weekends. This person must love to work with children and also have the ability to communicate effectively with parents. The position will require additional duties as assigned by the Branch Director.

Interested applicants will submit a cover letter to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, with a resume and at least 3 professional references at [email protected]

This position is open immediately and will remain open until filled.





Part-time Membership Representative/Receptionist

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an opening for a part-time Membership Representative.

Candidates should have a flexible schedule to work daytime shift, evening, and/or weekend shifts as needed. The position is up to 29 hours a week.

The YMCA is seeking a mature, responsible adult (18+) to fill this position. Job duties include greeting members, selling memberships, accepting payments, registering participants for programs, answering phones, working with the public, working with other staff and YMCA leaders, directing questions to the appropriate staff, and handling questions and concerns with maturity. Preference is given to those with customer service experience.

Applicants must have the ability to work day/evening shifts as needed and operate a computer and software with ease. Competitive pay and raises based on performance. Family work environment, free adult YMCA membership, employer-paid retirement plan after two years of work*. *When the hourly requirement is met.

Apply within to Anna Matthews, Membership Director, Scenic Rivers YMCA or email application materials to Anna at [email protected]

The YMCA is an equal-opportunity employer.





Multiple Openings at KGC Federal Credit Union

KGC Credit Union

KGC Credit Union is seeking qualified candidates to fill open positions at their Knox office.

Candidates should have leadership qualities, financial institution knowledge, business computer skills, and/or a bookkeeping background.

Being able to multitask and perform necessary functions to meet their membership needs is a plus.

Possibility of multiple open positions.

Please respond with your resume and cover letter along with salary expectations to:

KGC Jobs

PO Box 817

Knox PA 16232





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Start a career that makes a difference in young people’s lives!

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Life Skills Workers I- Overnight

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11 PM-7 AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Healthcare Aides, Abraxas has an Overnight Job for you!

In this role you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding, and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text LSW1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $17.80 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Life Skills Workers II

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will directly assist youth in developing a strategy for recovery to support a clean and sober lifestyle and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Drug and Alcohol Counselor/ Assistants

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is currently hiring Drug & Alcohol Counselors or Counselor Assistants to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Addiction Counselors, Substance Abuse Counselors, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors (CADC), Prevention Specialists

In this role, you will directly assist youth in developing a strategy for recovery to support a clean and sober lifestyle and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text ADC to 412-912-2012

Drug and Alcohol Counselors: Earn From $18.48 – $26.51 per hour

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistants: Call and ask about the wage for Counselor Assistants. Also, Counselor Assistants promote to Drug and Alcohol Counselors after 1 year of experience is acquired.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students. *

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus*

Shift: Varies – both Day (7 am -3 pm) and Evening (3 pm – 11 pm)

Give them a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Office Manager

American Precast Industries, LLC

American Precast Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA, currently has an opening for an Office Manager.

Job ID: 2022-1122

Job Type: Full Time

Education: High school or equivalent (Required)

Work Remotely: No

Company Overview:

American Precast Industries, LLC is a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA. Their current products range from pole bases to large retainage wall blocks. They are a fast-growing organization and looking for an individual who will be responsible for the general operation of their office.

Job Description Summary:

Opening for a full-time Office Manager to join a highly successful and motivated team. Duties will involve greeting visitors, answering incoming phone calls, purchasing raw materials and office supplies, taking proper inventory, and processing accounts payable and receivable. You will also be required to produce management-level reports. A successful hire will need to have prior experience in office administration and be proficient in Microsoft Office applications such as Word and Excel. Experience with QuickBooks is preferred.

Job Responsibilities:

Oversee general office operation

Purchase office supplies and raw materials needed in manufacturing our products

Oversee inventory and reorder materials in a timely manner

Create weekly accounting reports and present to upper management

Report office progress to senior management and work with them to improve office operations and procedures

Enter accounts payable into QuickBooks and process payments in a timely manner

Invoice customers and process accounts receivable in a timely manner

Add upcoming deliveries to the company calendar and create bills of lading to distribute to staff

Process payroll on a weekly basis

Collect mail on a daily basis and distribute accordingly

Help maintain the overall organization of the office and production facility

Other responsibilities may be assigned by upper management as needed

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Experience in office administration and knowledge of the responsibilities, systems, and procedures

Proficiency in MS Office including Excel, Outlook, and Word

Hands-on experience with office machines (e.g., fax machines and printers)

Familiarity with email scheduling tools such as Outlook Calendar

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

High School degree; additional qualification as an Administrative Assistant or Secretary will be a plus

Benefits offered:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Vision Insurance

Major holidays observed

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Schedule:

8-hour shift (8 am – 4:30 pm)

Monday to Friday

Pay Frequency – Bi-Weekly

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance.

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected] or contact at (814) 316-2754.





Girls Varsity Softball Assistant Coach

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Girls Varsity Softball Assistant Coach position.

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances.

Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214.

Application review will begin immediately and continue until suitable applicants are determined.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Shipping & Receiving Clerk

Monday- Friday 7:30 am to 4 pm

$14/hr

Temp- Perm 45 days

Duties (but not limited to):

Prepare paperwork for outgoing freight in computer system

Update inventory for incoming and outgoing product in computer system

Work with other departments to ensure accuracy

Provide excellent customer service

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have a valid PA driver’s license

Prior inventory experience preferred

Must have excellent computer skills

Must have excellent communication skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Production Slabber

Monday – Friday 4 pm to 12 am

$15.00 per hour

Titusville, PA 16354

Duties (But not limited to):

Assist in slabbing – fill & pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew & stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable/ dependable

Steel toed boots

Must be able to work 2nd shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Warehouse Receiving Position:

Monday through Friday

7:30 am to 4:00 pm

$14.00 per hour

Multiple Positions Available

Duties (But not limited to):

Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product

Marking and labeling stock items

Sort items according to organization standards

Maintain a clean/safe workspace

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have a valid PA driver’s license

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Prior warehouse experience preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 am to 3:30 pm

$12 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step

Sort products

Inspect and select finished products

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Prior grinding experience preferred

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must have steel-toed boots

Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have basic computer skills

Must have good customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Maintenance Technician

$21.25/Hr

2nd and 3rd Shifts available

Duties (But not limited to):

Electrical skills

Welding skills

Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems and pumps

Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems

Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) – Arc flash is an added advantage

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude

Must be reliable

Must be able to work independently

Must be able to work nights or weekends

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Assembly

Monday through Friday

7:00 am to 3:30 pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15-$16/hour

1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for an Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This individual would be responsible for:

Assuring accurate and timely input of accounts receivable

Assuring accurate and timely review of bank statements & reconciles

Assuring accurate and timely completion of statistical reports

Assisting with various job functions in the business department

Assisting with various duties in the Clinical Information Department as needed

Assisting with clerical coverage as needed

Other duties as assigned by CFO

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Knowledge of basic accounting principles and practices preferred

Experience with Quickbooks or willingness to learn

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Applications should be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is their intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed servicemember status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Caseworker II-Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker II- Ongoing- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 18, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Intake Caseworker Supervisor

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for an Intake Casework Supervisor.

POSITION: Intake Casework Supervisor- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $35,568.40-$46,185.00

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 18, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and, education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and a copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Supervision Exercised; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I – Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, Nevember 18, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Ongoing- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 18, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 18, 2022.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





RNs, LPNs, CNAs and More

Oakwood Heights/ Presbyterian SeniorCare

Oakwood Heights in Oil City is now hiring RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and more!

Ask about their sign-on bonuses, premium programs with premium rates, and a variety of scheduling options!

For more information or to apply, visit CareersAtSrCare.org





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production Slabber

Monday – Friday 4 pm to 12 am

$15.00 per hour

Titusville, PA 16354

Duties (But not limited to):

Assist in slabbing – fill & pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew & stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable/ dependable

Steel toed boots

Must be able to work 2nd shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Administrative Assistant

Monday through Friday

8:00 am to 4:30 pm

$14.00 per hour

WE PAY WEEKLY!

Duties (But not limited to):

Attend to lobby visitors and directs them to staff

Completes and updates data entry in the appropriate spreadsheets

Writes requisition orders for office supplies

Assists building managers with issuing room keys to staff

Maintains logs accurately and secures keys as needed

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have a valid PA Driver’s License

Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Warehouse Receiving Position:

Monday through Friday

7:30 am to 4:00 pm

$14.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product

Marking and labeling stock items

Sort items according to organization standards

Maintain a clean/safe workspace

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have a valid PA driver’s license

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Prior warehouse experience preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 am to 3:30 pm

$10.00 to $13.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step

Sort products

Inspect and select finished products

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Prior grinding experience preferred

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must have steel-toed boots

Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

One Month Temp Assignment

Department Clerk

Monday through Friday

8:00 am to 5:00 pm

$10.81 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Answer phones, take messages and transfer calls as needed

Type letters and documents

Organize and File documents

Attend staff meetings

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have basic computer skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have basic computer skills

Must have good customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Maintenance Technician

Located in Marienville, PA 16239

$19.00 to $21.21 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Electrical skills

Welding skills

Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems and pumps

Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems

Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) – Arc flash is an added advantage

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude

Must be reliable

Must be able to work independently

Must be able to work nights or weekends

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Assembly

Monday through Friday

7:00 am to 3:30 pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

3:30 pm to 12:00 am, Monday through Friday

10:30 pm to 7:00 am, Sunday through Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs.

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler – Meadville

Monday through Thursday

6:00 am to 4:30 pm

*some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours

Pay Rate: $12.50 to $13.50 per hour, Non-Exempt

Duties (But not limited to):

Light forklift driving

Packaging bundles of pipe

Use of banding and crimping to band pipes together

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

1st and 2nd Shifts, Non-exempt

$15.00 per hour

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Day-to-Day Substitute Nurses

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

Keystone School District currently has openings for Day-to-Day Substitute Nurses.

Positions are available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest; Resume, PA License; Three Letters of Reference; Current Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances; and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled





Multiple Positions at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 has multiple positions available immediately.

Preschool Teachers working in Early Intervention Program

Full-time (185 days) professional union positions located in Franklin Area, Oil City Area, Clarion Area, and Brookville Area with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires Bachelors or Masters degree in early childhood education or special education with appropriate PA Instructional I or II Teaching Certificate. Experience with preschool children, experience writing IEPs and knowledge of special education regulations preferred.

Application Deadline: Ongoing until positions are filled.

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).





Forest County Probation Officer

Forest County Probation Department

The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:

Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF

526 Elm Street, Box 8

Tionesta, PA 16353

on or before December 10, 2022.

EOE





Part-Time Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Sheriff’s Office

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Part-Time Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Part-Time, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department

PAY GRADE: $12.80/hour starting

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 03, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, and precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Intake Caseworker Supervisor

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for an Intake Casework Supervisor.

POSITION: Intake Casework Supervisor- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $35,568.40-$46,185.00

POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 3, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and, education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and a copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Supervision Exercised; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Judicial Administrative Assistant

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting rate

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 03, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

