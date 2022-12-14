Clarion County 9-1-1 Temporarily Unavailable

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County’s 9-1-1 service is currently experiencing issues and authorities are offering alternative options to use.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, services are currently unavailable, but the issue is under investigation.

If you have an emergency, call 814-226-8772 to reach Clarion County 9-1-1 directly or call your local police, EMS agency, or fire station.

Clarion-based State Police can be reached at 814-226-1710.

To view contact information for emergency responders in Clarion County, visit www.co.clarion.pa.us.

