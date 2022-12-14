7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayPartly sunny, with a high near 36. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
TonightA chance of snow before 2am, then freezing rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with snow between 2am and 4am, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet after 4am. Low around 29. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
ThursdayFreezing rain before 10am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 10am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 38. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday NightRain. Low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
FridayA slight chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday NightA slight chance of snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 33.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 32.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.