Amy Marie Daugherty passed away on December 11, 2022, from breast cancer at age 64.

She was the daughter of Margaret Simpson Daugherty and the late Lawrence R. Daugherty.

Amy was raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania with her six brothers and sisters.

Amy attended Saint Stephen’s Elementary School and Venango Christian High School.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in English from Gannon University and a master’s degree in Library Science from University of Pittsburgh.

Amy retired from the Erie County Library in 2022.

During her 35-year career she served as a clerk, branch manager, and drove the Bookmobile throughout Erie County.

She later became a Children’s librarian where she enjoyed Story Time with young children and was fondly known as Miss Amy.

Amy was an avid reader, lover of poetry and had a special affinity for nature and animals of all kinds.

Her passion for reading included participation in a book club for over 20 years.

Amy spent many hours riding and caring for her own horses, and she was a member of the Erie Hunt and Saddle Club where she also served on the Board.

She was a lifelong learner with a vast knowledge of nature.

She loved animals, including the many pets she adopted over the years.

Amy’s life was like a beautiful tapestry woven together by her caring, gentle nature, and her free spirit.

The rich and colorful threads of her tapestry were the relationships she formed with her family and relatives, book club friends, library friends, neighbors, school friends, horse world friends, and all the friends she made through the years.

We know that her loving spirit will remain in all of us.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence; brother-in-law, Gregory Smalley; and adopted brother, John Williams (J.W.).

Amy is survived by her mother, Margaret; her siblings: Ann (Cindy), Patrick (Mary Kay), David (Kelli), Mary M. Walters (Dennis, Jessup), Christine Knox (Michael, Melissa, Eli, Adam), Audrey Smalley (Kimberly, Stacey, Angela); multiple generations of beloved nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Raymond and Rudy.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the health care professionals who cared for Amy at AHN Cancer Institute and AHN St. Vincent, and the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice.

Family and friends are warmly invited call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek) on Thursday, December 15th, from 3 to 7 PM and are further invited to attend a funeral service there on Friday at 11:15 AM, which will be livestreamed.

Following the service, Amy will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

The livestream link of the service can be found at dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com on Amy’s obituary page.

Memorial contributions may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505 or Hope on Horseback, PO Box 483, Waterford, PA 16441-0483.

