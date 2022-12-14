CCEDC: Development Projects Provide 764 Percent Return on Grants in Three Years

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Economic development projects in Clarion County have produced a net gain of $23,683,789.00 over a three-year period, according to Director of the (CCEDC) Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Jarred Heuer.

Heuer (pictured above) informed the members of Clarion Rotary of the 764% return on Monday during their weekly meeting.

Heuer explained that taxpayer costs during the 2020-2023 period total $2,741,371.00 for a 764 percent return to taxpayers of $20,942,418.00.

Heuer said the role of CCEDC, a 501C3 nonprofit organization, is to be a full-time full-steam organization that looks to enhance our local economy.

“We look to take a very long scope approach to various projects and various opportunities, but on a very day-to-day week-to-week basis working with our partners and” working with our business owners to move projects along,” Hauer explained.

“Economic development is an organization, but within the entire county, there are many moving pieces that happen beyond just our single organization. We all work for the betterment of all of our partners, stakeholders, and all of the organizations that are out there, including government bodies, private sector investments, matching public sector investments, educating education partners, and community volunteers.”

The Clarion County 2030 Economic Development Strategy, launched in 2020, is a 10-year strategic plan to move through identified goals and objectives that look to further Clarion County along the road to the future.

Part of the success in obtaining a large amount of government funding is due to the assistance of Delta Development for grant writing following the backing of community leaders such as State Representative Donna Oberlander.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Camp Hill, Delta specializes in community planning and funding strategies with a core focus on economic growth. With a multidisciplinary staff, they also offer expertise in disaster preparedness, transit services, and government relations.

CCEDC 2020 2022 projects underway or completed or completed include the following:

• Undertake county-specific broadband study

• Inventory existing infrastructure/needs at highway exits

• Promote the county as a close-to-home tourist destination

• Enhance the CCEDC website with more information on industry clusters

• Forge a strong relationship with the governor’s action team (ongoing)

• Partner with new/existing businesses on workforce training/internship program

• Obtain Keystone communities designation for county municipalities

• Promote/assist with the development of workforce housing

• Establish a land bank program (completed)

(Pictured above: Rotarians Matt Lerch, Jim Crooks, and Jarred Heuer.)CC

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.