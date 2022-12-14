Clarion County Commissioners Introduce Deputy Director of Veterans Affairs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Rodney Sherman was welcomed by Clarion County Commissioners at their Tuesday morning work session as the new deputy director of Clarion County Veterans Affairs.

(Pictured above: Judy Zerbe, long-time director of Clarion County Veterans Affairs, and Rodney Sherman, deputy director.)

Judy Zerbe, long-time director of Clarion County Veterans Affairs, introduced Sherman while mentioning that everyone already knew him as editor of the Clarion News for 29 years. He closed The Clarion News chapter of his life as an editor on Friday, December 2.

“He is going to be my replacement and my tentative retirement date is January 12, and we’re going to see where we’re at from there,” Zerbe said. “He seems to be catching on really fast.”

Commissioner Ted Tharan asked Sherman if he has any ideas or brainstorms things in the department, and Sherman quickly replied: “Not yet. Not after a day and a half.”

Sherman added, “I just want to at least keep it up to where Judy has. I’ve never heard a complaint about the office, so if I can keep that going, That’ll be a start, and we’ll see where we can pick up from there.

“I’m very happy to be on board. I’m looking forward to it. “

Sherman is a United States Army veteran, serving at Fort Knox and Korea.

A graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, he will also bring the diverse experiences he learned with The Clarion News for 29 years.

Sherman brings with him innumerable community contacts from a variety of stories he has written and employees he supervised over the years that should help him in his new position. He has been responsible for training a large number of interns and employees who got their start with him at The Clarion News. While at Clarion University, he was also a staff writer for the Clarion Call student newspaper.

“I have to thank everyone I’ve been associated with at the paper, the people I’ve covered and interviewed all these years, and especially the readers who took the time to read what I wrote,” Sherman said in a story written for The Clarion News by Randy Bartley. “The readers have been wonderful…I would like my legacy to be that I was fair, and I was honest. I cared about the people and the issues I wrote about.”

In other business:

Mike Russel, Vision onsite manager, provided a biweekly project update for Clarion County countywide reassessment. Russell said the residential assessment is completed in Limestone Township and Hawthorn Borough.

“We also have collectors in Madison Township, and we plan to begin commercial data collection in February of 2023. Based on feedback from the assessment office, we are going to focus on the entry of the parcels in Clarion Borough first.”

• Passed resolution No. 16 of 2022

– Resolution of Clarion County authorizing the submission of an application and business plan for funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) Grant of $900,000 for the renovation of the Clarion County Courthouse; and further authorizing the chairman of the County Board of Commissioners to execute a Cooperation Agreement and certain other documents as deemed to be necessary to file the RACP application.

• Appointed two members to the Clarion County Planning Commission Board, Rodger M. Nulph, and J. Spence, for four-year terms, 1/1/2023 to 12/31/2026.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.