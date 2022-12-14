Ernest J. Dinger, age 71 of New Bethlehem, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022.

Born November 2, 1951, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Arnold Clayton Dinger and Betty K. Braughler Dinger.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1970.

Ernie worked construction, owned and managed various rental properties and drove school bus in the Redbank Valley School District.

He grew up attending the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem with his family.

Ernie enjoyed hunting, playing cards and horseback riding.

Survivors include his son, Clay Dinger of New Bethlehem and brother, Denny (Patty) Dinger of Townville, South Carolina.

Ernie is also survived by his nieces and nephew: Amber (Will) Branton, Aric (Jonathan Feldman) Dinger and Shawna Dinger.

In honoring Ernie’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Beautiful Lookout, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Ernie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

