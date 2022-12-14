Featured Local Job: Deputy Clerk of Courts

The Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Clerk of Courts.

POSITION: Deputy Clerk of Courts

Full-Time, 75 hours per pay, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts

PAY GRADE: Follows CBA Scale – $12.80/hour starting

$13.90/hour after the probationary period

POSTING DATEs: 12/09/2022-12/20/2022

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

The objective of this position is to serve in a Clerical Support capacity as a Deputy Clerk of Courts with an emphasis on the administrative responsibility involving Juvenile and Children & Youth cases filed within this office. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. The position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

