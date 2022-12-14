Featured Local Job: Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.

