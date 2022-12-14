Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on February 24, 1935, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Lloyd E. and Evelyn S. (Dwyer) Neiswonger.

He was married on June 26, 1955, to Veryl E. (Slagle) Neiswonger and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2018.

Lloyd worked for Hoover Milk Company and delivered furniture for RMS Furniture in New Bethlehem.

He was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer, lay speaker, and Sunday School teacher.

He was well respected for his biblical knowledge in the church.

He is survived by five children, Randall Neiswonger and his wife, Louella and Theresa Myers and her husband, Paul, both of New Bethlehem, Bonnie Ehrhart and her husband, Ron of Summerville, Connie Beck and her husband, Dave of Brookville, and Carol Rominski and her husband, Jim of New Bethlehem, fourteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, a sister, Shirley Smith and her husband, Brad of Mayport, a brother, Glenn Neiswonger and his wife, Ginny of New Bethlehem, two sisters-in-law, Shelby Neiswonger of Fairmount City and Anna (Slagle) Gerano of New Bethlehem, a brother-in-law, Charles Miller of Derry, and a special neighbor, Patty Weaver of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Neiswonger and a sister, Grace Miller.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00am at the Fairmount City United Methodist Church with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

