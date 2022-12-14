Michael Patton Advising: Sectors: Overweight, Underweight, or Just Right
The U.S. stock market had a banner year in 2021, with the S&P 500 index up almost 27%. Unfortunately, stocks turned downward on the second trading day of 2022 and kept sliding into a bear market.
Stocks in the S&P 500 are classified by 11 different business sectors, each of which responds differently to economic conditions. For example, the information technology sector was very strong in 2021, rising by 33.4%. But it turned south in 2022 and dropped by 26.7% through October. On the other hand, the energy sector, driven by high oil prices, was up during both periods (see chart).
Index Weighting
Many broad-based indexes, including the S&P 500, are weighted based on market capitalization — the total value of a company’s outstanding stocks. Sectors have different sizes and weighting to begin with, but the weight can change significantly due to performance. The information technology sector, which includes some of America’s largest companies, rose from about 20% of S&P 500 capitalization at the end of 2018 to 29% at the end of 2021, increasing its impact on the index when the sector turned downward. The financials sector dropped from 13.3% to 10.7% over the same period, decreasing its impact on the index.
