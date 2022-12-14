School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District



Brookville Head Start 1Brookville Head Start 2Butler Area School DistrictClarion Area School DistrictClarion County Career Center; Staff Should Report at 9:00 a.m.Clarion-Limestone School DistrictCreative Kids – AM Pre-K, 2-hour delay, 11:00-1:00, Childcare operating as normalHis Kids Christian School, No AM PreschoolJohnsonburg Area School DistrictKane Area School DistrictKarns City Area School DistrictKeystone School DistrictMoniteau School DistrictNew Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist SchoolNorth Clarion County School DistrictRedbank Valley School DistrictRidgway Area School DistrictSt. Joseph School-LucindaSt. Luke’s Lutheran School-ButlerUnion School District

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Brockway Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day

Clearfield Alliance Christian School, Google Classroom 8:15

Harmony Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day

West Branch Area School District, Flexible Instructional Day

CLOSED

Clearfield Area School District, All extracurricular activities canceled

Clearfield County Career & Technology Center

Curwensville Area School District – All extra-curricular activities are canceled

DuBois Area School District

DuBois Christian Schools

Indiana Area School District

Indiana County Head Start

Jeff Tech

Moshannon Valley School District

Punxsutawney Area School District

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

COMMUNITY

– CCPASR Christmas Luncheon Clarion County Historical Society, Canceled

– Clearfield County Area on Aging, Home Delivered Meals, Canceled – Use Blizzard Box-Ctrs Warm Stations

