School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Brookville Head Start 2
Butler Area School District
Clarion Area School District
Clarion County Career Center; Staff Should Report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone School District
Creative Kids – AM Pre-K, 2-hour delay, 11:00-1:00, Childcare operating as normal
His Kids Christian School, No AM Preschool
Johnsonburg Area School District
Kane Area School District
Karns City Area School District
Keystone School District
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Clarion County School District
Redbank Valley School District
Ridgway Area School District
St. Joseph School-Lucinda
St. Luke’s Lutheran School-Butler
Union School District
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Brockway Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day
Clearfield Alliance Christian School, Google Classroom 8:15
Harmony Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day
West Branch Area School District, Flexible Instructional Day
CLOSED
Clearfield Area School District, All extracurricular activities canceled
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Curwensville Area School District – All extra-curricular activities are canceled
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Indiana Area School District
Indiana County Head Start
Jeff Tech
Moshannon Valley School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
COMMUNITY
– CCPASR Christmas Luncheon Clarion County Historical Society, Canceled
– Clearfield County Area on Aging, Home Delivered Meals, Canceled – Use Blizzard Box-Ctrs Warm Stations
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
