Sharon Marie Hufnagel, passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022, at the age of 76.

Sharon was originally from Glenshaw, PA having attended Shaler High School.

At a young age she married and lovingly and successfully raised a family of three, with two sons first and then a daughter.

Throughout the course of their childhoods she was there every step of the way helping with homework, extracurricular activities and parental guidance, all at a young age unimaginable today.

After finishing her degree in secretarial science at the Community College of Allegheny County, Sharon moved to Houston, Texas in 1986 pursuing a career as an office manager with a noted law firm.

She lived in Texas until only recently having relocated to Clarion, PA last year in order to be closer to family.

Sharon was a champion of animal rights and an early member of the ASPCA which she remained actively involved with her entire life.

Her greatest love were for her numerous cats that she had throughout her life, that she often rescued, pampered and doted on like her own children.

Sharon is survived by her sons Jeffery (of New York, NY), Paul (of Harmony, PA), her daughter Amanda (of Starkville, Miss.), three cherished and beloved grandchildren (Larson, Lucia and Liah) and her best friend in life Charles Brink (of Houston, TX).

A memorial service is being planned and in remembrance the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA on her behalf.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

