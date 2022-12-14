 

SPONSORED: Holiday Deals Happening at Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

20221207_160409 (2)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton are running Holidays Deals to help with your gift buying.

(Pitured above: Kurtis McNaughton – Emlenton Manager, and Marcus Slaugenhoup)

Emlenton’s Heeter Lumber has a great deal on a smoker, just in time for Christmas! Pick up a Masterbuilt propane and wood chip smoker for $289.99.

Heeter Lumber in Knox is running an extra 35% off all craft paint and wooden craft sets from now until Christmas. Supplies are limited.

Stop by Heeter Lumber in Knox and see Traci and Doug for all your craft and painting supplies!

Hours/Locations:

New Bethlehem
402 W. Broad Street
New Bethlehem, Pa 16242

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Rimersburg
851 Main Street
Rimersburg, Pa 16248

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Sligo
101 Shorb Street
Sligo, Pa 16255

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Knox
507 E. State Street
Knox, Pa 16232

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Emlenton
309 Main Street
Emlenton, Pa 1637

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m

Bargain Outlet – Closed for the season
200 High Point Road
Knox, Pa 16232

Friday: 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m

Visit them online at www.heeterlumber.com or check them out on Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
