WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory – Ice, Snow, Wind Gusts Expected in Clarion County

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 @ 05:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

penndot_plow_truck_2022CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Ice, snow, and wind gusts are anticipated. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
305 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Armstrong-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Tionesta, Franklin, Oil City, Hermitage, Sharon, Grove City, Clarion, Ford City, Butler, and Kittanning
305 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch and snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

319927362_831585201457808_7074622088644078941_n(Click on the image for a larger version.)

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

dubrook-stacked-logo


