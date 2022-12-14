State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment, Drug Possession

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, charges against a known 58-year-old female are pending after a methamphetamine-smoking pipe was located.

Police say the incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, on Hemlock Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

This investigation continues.

Man Cited For Harassment in Clarion Township

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed a non-traffic citation against 30-year-old Joshua Curtis Thompson, of Philadelphia, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 12 in Clarion Township.

Thompson faces the following charge:

– Harassment/Physical Contact, Summary

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Thompson, according to court documents.

