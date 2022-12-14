Tina Siegel Kean, 53, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 after a brief illness.

Born on June 7, 1969 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Francis A. “Pete” and Suzanne E. Sandrock Siegel.

She was a graduate of North Clarion High School 1987 and also graduated from Clarion University earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

She attended the Venus United Evangelical Church in Venus.

After earning her nursing degree she spent 25 years in the field.

Tina enjoyed spending time with family and especially her granddaughter Kinsley.

Tina always put others before herself and was a friend to everyone.

She was also a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club,

Tina is survived by her children Ryne Kean, Raegan Kean, Riley Kean and her granddaughter Kinsley Kean.

Also surviving her mother Suzi, brother Keith “Kuff” Siegel and wife Donna, brother Craig Siegel and his wife Ashley and her fiance Andy Slike.

She is also survived by her nephew Hayden and her niece Chaise.

She was preceded in death by her father Francis “Pete” and infant brother Joel.

Friends will be received at the Venus Evangelical Church in Venus on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10am to 11am.

A memorial service will follow at 11 am in the Venus United Evangelical Church with Rev. Richard Kightlinger, Pastor presiding.

The family asks that memorials be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.