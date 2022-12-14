Venango County Man Facing Attempted Kidnapping Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing attempted kidnapping, burglary, and other related charges after he allegedly threatened a family at their West Front Street home last week.

Oil City Police Department filed the following charges against 25-year-old Brandon Quimby of Oil City:

Criminal Attempt – Kidnap To Inflict Injury/Terror, Felony 1

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1 (2 counts)

Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (3 counts)

According to a criminal complaint released by Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on December 13, officers were dispatched to 410 West Front Street on December 8 around 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight.

While en route, police were informed that people could be heard screaming inside the residence and a firearm may be involved.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the woman who called 9-1-1. She said she was inside her car when a male–later identified as Brandon Quimby–approached her while holding his hands “like he had a gun.” The woman, who was visibly upset, told police that the man was still inside the house.

According to the criminal complaint, officers entered the house where a male resident had Quimby pinned to the ground. Quimby was escorted out of the house and placed in an OCPD cruiser for “his own safety and the safety of the public,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police then interviewed the 9-1-1 caller again. She said that she was in her car when Quimby grabbed her by the shoulder and told her to get out of the vehicle. She was able to free herself and get back into the car. She then locked herself inside the car and started screaming. At this point, Quimby allegedly began punching the vehicle.

She said he continued pointing “like he had a gun” and told her to “shoosh,” according to the criminal complaint.

She then saw her mother at the front door of the residence and Quimby then allegedly approached the house. At this point, she drove away and called 9-1-1.

According to the criminal complaint, police then spoke to the woman’s mother. She said she was at the front door when Quimby approached the residence holding his hands “like he had a pistol.”

Quimby allegedly told her to “put her hands up and get out of his house.”

The woman told police that she feared for her safety and asked her husband, who was seated in the kitchen, if he knew the man. Her husband said he did not know the man. Her husband then got up and confronted Quimby who was again allegedly “holding his hands like he was holding a pistol,” according to the criminal complaint.

Quimby then allegedly reached for something and the male victim pinned him to the ground until officers arrived.

Quimby was transported to the Oil City Police Department where he was placed in a holding cell and then transferred to UPMC Northwest for a mental health evaluation.

He was lodged in the Venango County Prison on December 13. Bail was denied “for the safety of the victims and the public.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.