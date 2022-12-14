 

William C. Ross

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

William C. Ross, 80, a resident of Broadwood Towers of New Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on July 22, 1942, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William P. and Celesta (Sheffer) Ross.

He is survived by a sister, Betsy (Ross) Corbett and her husband, Charles E. Corbett, Jr. of Wernersville.

Bill graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1960 and graduated from Grove City College with a degree in education.

He taught at the East Brady High School and also in Virginia before returning to New Bethlehem and working at McCauley Trucking.

Bill enjoyed conversations with his many friends and acquaintances during his walks around New Bethlehem.

A private Celebration of Life will be arranged in the future. There will be no services.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


