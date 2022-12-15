Rimersburg Man Allegedly Steals Vehicle to Attend Hearing

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man who has been charged with stealing a vehicle allegedly said he needed “to go to a hearing so he took it.”

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old James Almon Greenawalt III on Wednesday, December 14, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to Pump Station Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, for the report of a stolen vehicle on November 22.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a known female, who related that James Greenawalt, showed up at her residence and she did not let him in. The female related that the victim’s vehicle was parked in her driveway, so she could use it.

Greenawalt had messaged her and asked her if the owner of the vehicle was there, and she told him no. The female related she noticed the vehicle was missing the next day, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed the victim, who related that he had not given Greenawalt permission to drive the vehicle and that Greenawalt had never driven the vehicle to his knowledge, the complaint indicates.

The victim related Greenawalt would not answer his phone when he called.

The vehicle was recovered at the victim’s residence on November 25, the complaint notes.

On December 13, police interviewed Greenawalt at the Clarion County Jail. Greenawalt told police that the victim gave him permission to take the vehicle. He further stated that he went to the residence and found the doors unlocked with the keys in the vehicle, the complaint states.

Greenawalt then stated that he needed to go to a hearing, so he took the vehicle. He then ran out of gas, so he was not able to return it, the complaint indicates.

Greenawalt admitted he drove the vehicle to the New Bethlehem area, the complaint notes.

Greenawalt faces the following charges:

– Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Oper Privilege Susp/Revoked – Subs Off, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

