‘Wreaths Across America’ Arrives in Clarion County

Thursday, December 15, 2022 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

8203F552-5A2F-4704-BF78-ECB686CACA21CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local “Wreaths Across America” arrived in Clarion County on Wednesday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

This marks the fifth year Wreaths Across America has come to Clarion County—thanks in large part to Noreen Shirey.

Shirey is a local volunteer coordinator for the organization Wreaths Across America, whose goal is to lay a wreath at the grave of every American veteran so they are not forgotten.

“Wreaths Across America has really spread throughout the county,” Shirey told exploreClarion.com. “There’s over 50 cemeteries in the county participating now. So we had to have two semis come in.”

The semis were driven by Joe Rini and Chuck Andrews. Their passenger, Skip Frank, served with the Army in Vietnam.

Frank hails from Grand River, Ohio, and never got a welcome home from the Vietnam War, Shirey said.

So, Shirey, along with Rini and Andrews, hatched a plan to give him “a good Clarion welcome.”

Frank rode along with Rini as the two semis were welcomed by Clarion-Limestone, Keystone Area, Clarion Area, and the Immaculate Conception Schools.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Shirey noted. “When we got welcomed down at C-L today, it just brought tears to my eyes. I want people to feel as strongly about it as I do, and I think they do.”

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, the owner of the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine.

Though originally the organization sponsored wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, it has now grown to include about 3,000 cemeteries across the nation.

Shirey got involved when she sponsored a wreath at the Arlington Cemetery through a fundraiser with Wreaths Across America at her son’s school in Clarion.

“One year I decided to look it up and see what was closest to Clarion,” Shirey said, finding a small cemetery in Tionesta with six veterans was the closest local Wreaths Across America group.

“As soon as I did, I decided I wanted to bring it here to Clarion.”

The two semis were escorted as always by fire engines from both Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 and the Limestone Volunteer Fire Company. A first this year, the semis were also escorted by the Knox Volunteer Fire Company on their way to Keystone.

When Shirey started four years ago, she started with 1,050 wreaths at the Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue. She now estimates they are doing 1,973.

Shirey had to take a moment to reflect on how much the local program has grown.

“I wanted an opportunity and a way to thank our veterans,” she said. “I could not have possibly guessed that this is where we would be from four years ago.

“It’s great to be able to get kids involved and to be teaching the next generation. That’s the mission statement: Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation.”

This year’s program, set to begin at noon on Saturday, December 17, at the Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue, plans to stretch over 50 cemeteries in Clarion County, including Immaculate Conception Cemetery, and others in Clarion, Rimersburg, Knox, New Bethlehem, Fryburg, Perry Township, Marienville, and Lucinda.

“We need to get our kids involved so they understand the sacrifices our veterans have made for our freedoms,” Shirey expressed.

As for Rini and Andrews, they are part of the 75 semis that will get escorted out of Maine and head to Arlington Cemetery, stopping at local schools along the way.

