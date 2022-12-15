 

Thursday, December 15, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayFreezing rain before 10am, then rain. High near 36. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.
TonightRain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

FridayA slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday NightA slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 31.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 31.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


