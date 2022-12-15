Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA, on December 13, 2022.

Carolyn was born in Erie, PA on 6/27/36 to Genevieve and Ralph Hayner.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois and Edmund Hayner, who died as children, and her brother Alton Hayner, of Huntington, NY.

Carolyn graduated with honors from Academy High School, in Erie, PA.

Then she served as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios, where she met her husband of 55 years, Cloyd Shimmons, who passed away in 2012.

They spent most of their lives in Sligo, PA, where they raised five, children: James Shimmons, of Pittsburgh, PA, Suzanne Shimmons Prevost of Tuscaloosa, AL, Mark Shimmons, of Cumming, GA, Jonathan Shimmons, of Chevy Chase, MD, and Brenda Shimmons of Atlanta, GA.

Carolyn was grandmother to five: Elizabeth Hill, Emily Prevost, and Jacob, William and Nathan Shimmons; and she had four great grandchildren: Caroline, Lauren, and William Lindquist and Harper Hill.

Carolyn spent most of her life as a homemaker and a self-employed seamstress.

She served as a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years.

Carolyn’s smile and infectious laugh won her many friends in both Pennsylvania and at Brighton Gardens.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Peachtree Baptist Church at: www.pbcatl.org/donate, the Prevost Nursing Scholarship Fund at: https://give.ua.edu/?u=Nursing, or the Shimmons Prevost Scholarship Fund through: Union High School Activities, 354 Baker Street, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.