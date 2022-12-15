Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Christmas White Chili
10 days left on the Christmas countdown!
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
4 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
2 jars (8 ounces each) roasted sweet red peppers, drained and finely chopped
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
2 cups sour cream
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Optional: Chopped roasted sweet red peppers, ripe avocado and green onions
Directions
-In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and onions in batches; cook and stir 4-5 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and onions are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beans, broth, green chiles, red peppers, seasonings and pepper sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until thickened.
-Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream and whipping cream. If desired, serve with toppings.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
