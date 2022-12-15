Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Christmas White Chili

10 days left on the Christmas countdown!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes



2 medium onions, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced4 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) chicken broth4 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles2 jars (8 ounces each) roasted sweet red peppers, drained and finely chopped2 teaspoons salt2 teaspoons ground cumin2 teaspoons dried oregano1 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce2 cups sour cream1 cup heavy whipping creamOptional: Chopped roasted sweet red peppers, ripe avocado and green onions

Directions

-In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and onions in batches; cook and stir 4-5 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and onions are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beans, broth, green chiles, red peppers, seasonings and pepper sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until thickened.

-Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream and whipping cream. If desired, serve with toppings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.