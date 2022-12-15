 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Educational Assistants

Thursday, December 15, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for Educational Assistants at North Clarion and West Forest.

Classroom & Child-Specific Positions available, all full-time positions (184 days/school year) full family medical, dental, vision, benefits, working in Special Education. Requires valid high school diploma and clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (RIU 6 will provide training if needed).

This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are 7:45 am- 3:15 pm, pay range is $13-20/hour, typically closer to $13 if just starting, it depending on experience, and the benefits package is up to $29,000 annually if full family medical applies.

Please send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet may include but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.


