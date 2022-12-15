Four Local Residents Escape Injuries in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four local residents were uninjured following a two-vehicle crash on Route 68.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, on Chicora Road (State Route 268) at its intersection with Route 68, in Fairview Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by 62-year-old Violet A. Luketic, of Templeton, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 268 and State Route 68, and then proceeded through the intersection without clearance.

According to police, a 2020 Ford Edge operated by 65-year-old Deborah L. McCullough, of Rimersburg, was traveling west on Route 68 through the intersection as Luketic’s vehicle was also proceeding through the intersection.

As a result, McCullough’s vehicle struck Luketic’s vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

McCullough and her passengers—74-year-old Marlene K. McCullough, 75-year-old Burl D. McCullough, and 83-year-old Marie M. Boomhower, all of Rimersburg—were not injured.

Luketic and her passengers—81-year-old Hazel F. Lytle, and a four-year-old male, both of Templeton—also escaped injuries.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Luketic was charged with a traffic violation.

