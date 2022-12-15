Golden Eagles Close Non-Conference Slate with Loss at Daemen

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team closed out their non-conference season with a road game on Wednesday night, falling by an 87-57 score to Daemen in Lumsden Gymnasium.

Clarion will resume conference action this weekend with games against Millersville and Shepherd in Tippin Gymnasium.

Jayson Harris scored in double-digits for the third time in four games, posting 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Classmate Cam Kearney scored 10 points while junior point guard Mekhi Reynolds scored 14 points. Harris and Fray Nguimbi tied for the team-high in rebounding with five boards apiece.

The biggest difference in the game was shooting efficiency, as the Wildcats finished with a field goal percentage nearing 60 percent on the night. Clarion, comparatively, was just under 40 percent shooting from the field. Daemen also hit 12 of their 23 three-point attempts, while Clarion went 4-of-19 from beyond the stripe.

The Golden Eagles scored the first two buckets of the night, with Harris and Kearney scoring in the paint to give their team an early advantage. Joey Atkins gave the Wildcats the lead at the 16:35 mark, though Reynolds was able to halt Daemen’s early run with a make at the 15:08 mark.

The Wildcats went on a 17-3 run to build a solid lead lead, with Justice Easter halting the rally with a three-pointer at the 8:47 mark to make it 27-13.

Reynolds scored the last bucket of the first half, draining a three-pointer with 34 seconds remaining to cut it to 44-26 at the break. Madior Seye followed that up with the first bucket of the second half, taking a feed from Harris and making a midrange jumper.

Reynolds scored a transition bucket at the 11:40 mark, stealing the ball from Justin Hemphill and taking it coast-to-coast for a fast break layup, but Daemen built on to the advantage and finished off the 30-point win.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.