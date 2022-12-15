Local Students Among Penn State DuBois Fall 2022 Graduates

DUBOIS, Pa. — Faculty, staff and alumni gathered in the multi-purpose room in the newly renovated PAW Center to celebrate students completing their degrees during the fall 2022 semester.

(PHOTO: John Peterson connects with Sydney Brown, a graduating wildlife technology student at a celebratory lunch.)

Students were invited to lunch and given the opportunity to have commencement photos taken. Students are also invited to participate in the spring 2023 commencement ceremony.

Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois spoke candidly to a captive audience about the importance of life-long learning. “We are so proud of the accomplishments you each have achieved and this is just the beginning. The most important thing you have learned here is how to be life-long learners, always seeking additional knowledge and experience. This will serve you well as you begin your careers and lives.”

John Peterson, chair of the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society enthusiastically welcomed students to the Penn State Alumni Association, a network of nearly 700,000 graduates. “Congratulations on graduating and joining the Penn State alumni family because that’s what you are, family. No matter where you go, you have people supporting you through networking, career development, savings and so much more.”

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Human Development and Family Studies:

Skylar Ceprish, Allport, PA

Kaelynn Kuhar, Saint Marys, PA

Information Sciences and Technology:

Cameron Stom, Penfield, PA

Degree of Associate in Science

Information Sciences and Technology:

Levi Potash, DuBois, PA

Occupational Therapy Assistant:

Mackenzie Bauer, Lucinda, PA

Bailey Bloom (Cum Laude), Woodland, PA

Alexis Cowburn, Bradford, PA

Karen Emmerich, DuBois, PA

Hannah Freeburg, Ridgway, PA

Heather Jones, Apalachin, NY

Kelsey Makin, Brookville, PA

Lexie Wertz, Dysart, PA

Emiley Wheeler, Sugar Grove, PA

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES

Degree of Associate in Science

Wildlife Technology:

Heather Bittle, DuBois, PA

Sydney Brown, Union City, PA

Raymond Cunningham, Reynoldsville, PA*

Mitchell Holden, Howard, PA

Seth Jordan, Homer City, PA

Jackson Kearney, Kennett Square, PA

Logan Wagner, Liverpool, PA

*Indicates military service

