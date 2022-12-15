Lucinda Knights of Columbus to Host ‘A Night at the Races’ on January 14

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The Lucinda Knights of Columbus will hold “A Night at the Races” in Lucinda on Saturday, January 14.

Enjoy a fun-filled evening featuring a night of races, hysterical horse names, audience participation, a Chinese raffle, and other games of chance.

The races will feature Jason Christopher, the area’s most entertaining race-caller!

The event will be held at St. Joseph’s Hall in Lucinda.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and races begin at 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $10.00 per person and participants must be 21 to attend. Admission includes light snacks, beer, and mixers.

Proceeds will benefit the Lucinda Knights of Columbus.

For more information, contact Rick Best at 814-229-1929.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.