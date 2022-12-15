Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Williams, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on December 13, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Born on March 29, 1934, in Clarion, she was the only child of the late Samuel Clifford Elder and Leda Romaine Keefer Elder.

Libby was a 1952 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Clarion State College in 1956.

She did a summer study program with Penn State University in 1958 and continued her education by receiving her master’s degree in 1967 at the University of Pittsburgh.

In 1973, she received her advanced certificate in library science from the University of Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Williams was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

On July 30, 1960, she married Arthur R. Williams, at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion. He preceded her in death on February 3, 1999.

Libby was a librarian for most of her life. In 1956, she started as a librarian at Northwest High School, and then moved to Oil City in 1957, working as the librarian at the South Side Junior High School, Oil City High School, and eventually becoming head librarian at the Venango Campus, Clarion University in Oil City from 1962-1990.

She was known for her extensive work in the local community, serving on the American Red Cross on the Board of Directors, Allegheny Region Chapter on the Board of Directors, the Zonta Club of Oil City – Franklin as President and Area Director, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International as President, Oil City Chamber of Commerce on the Board of Directors and Vice President, YWCA on the Board of Directors, United Way of Venango County on the Board of Directors and President, Oil City Arts Council on the Board of Directors, Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance Task Force, Venango Museum of Art Science and Industry on the Board of Directors, Venango County Community Concert Association Campaign, Advisory Board for Clarion University, Corporate Member of Northwest Heath System, and the Sugar Valley Lodge on the Board of Directors.

Libby also was an active member of the Oil City Boat Club and served with the Regional Counseling Center.

Libby received the American Red Cross, Allegheny Region Chapter, Volunteer of the Year Award in 1990, the Oil City Area Chamber of Commerce Golden Service Award in 1991, Clarion University of Pennsylvania Distinguished Alumni Award in 1995, and the Oil City Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award in 1996.

Surviving is a niece, Debbie Oglesby and her husband Klaus of TX, sister-in-law, Ruth Hockman, nephew, Robbie Hockman and his wife Pam of Clarion, niece Carol Dawber of Treasure Lake, a second cousin, Alex Elder and his wife Bonnie of Perryville, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews who hold cherished memories of Libby.

Also surviving is a “second hand” son, Joe Morgan and his wife Sharon of Oil City, and their daughter Sadie Elizabeth, who was Libby’s Goddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her closest and best friend, Kay Ensle, and her two black labs, Sammy and Josie.

There will be a visitation on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.

A private interment will be in Perryville Cemetery beside her husband.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Libby’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

