Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz.

Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Brookville Area High School and Penn State DuBois where he earned an Associates Degree in Electronics.

After graduating from college, he joined the Army Reserves completing his Basic Training at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Upon completing his years of service in the Army Reserves, Bruce worked a few different jobs including setup and design of early cable TV systems in the area.

Later, he owned an excavating business before settling on a career as a self-employed woodworker specializing in sturdy outdoor furniture until his retirement.

Bruce was always a hard worker who loved his family and would do anything for them.

He attended every high school football game, wrestling match, and track meet his sons played in and hardly ever missed a college wrestling or track event that his sons were involved in.

He was extremely generous with his time and talent and willing to help anyone who needed it.

Bruce was his sons’ Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 68 guiding them both all the way through earning their Eagle Rank.

He was always there for every campout and weeklong summer camp.

Bruce was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Boring.

He is survived by his two sons Brian (Karen) Martz and their daughters Emma and Rebecca of Phoenixville, PA and Keith (Sheila) Martz and their two sons Gabe and Drew of Shippenville, PA.

He is also survived by his four sisters Jane (Dan) Shaffer, Susan Boring, Sally (Jack) Flaherty, and Mollie (Dale) McQuown in addition to his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sigel United Methodist Church or the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Sigel United Methodist Church, 8666 PA-949, Sigel, PA 15860 from 12pm – 2pm.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing beginning at 2pm and officiated by Pastor Alex McConnell.

Interment will be at the Kahletown Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.