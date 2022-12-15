Snowmobile Season to Begin on Friday

WARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has announced that the opening of the snowmobile season will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, in the Allegheny National Forest.

Snowmobile trails will remain open until 12:00 p.m. on March 31, 2023. Sufficient snowfall is needed for the trails to be usable. All winter recreationists in the forest should be aware of the following changes in snowmobile use for the 2022-2023 winter season.

Temporary re-route of approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County.

The re-route uses Forest Road 661, the Timberline ATV trail, and Corduroy Road (T-323), a township road that is open to snowmobiles. The new route will be signed, and the former trail segment will be closed this snowmobile season.

Forest Road 141 and Forest Road 262 (Longhouse Scenic Drive) will be open to snowmobile use this winter. These roads were closed during the 2020/2021 season due to construction.

– Connector Trail #38 (The Lewis Run Snowmobile Bypass Trail) is located east of Marshburg on both private property and National Forest System lands. The 5.5-mile trail segment provides an alternative route to the main 1A trail that utilizes FR 455. It begins at Pine Acres Country Club and ends at the intersection of Forest Roads 188 and 455.

– New Connector Trail # 39 (Bradford Airport Connector Trail) is located east of Marshburg on both private property and National Forest System lands. The new trail segment will provide access to the main 1A trail via Forest Road 310. Trail segments begin at the Bradford Regional Airport and the intersection of State Highways 59 & 219. The new trail ends at the existing snowmobile trail connector #38.

In the Allegheny National Forest, there are approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and when conditions permit another 52 miles of trails are used for both snowmobiles and ATVs/OHMs. Multiple user groups enjoy the wintertime trails, and everyone is asked to exercise caution as trail users may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, dogsled teams, hikers, and cross-country skiers at any time.

Trail users are reminded to:

– Stay on designated trails

– Practice Leave No Trace Principles Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics

– Follow T.R.E.A.D. Principles Tread Lightly

– Plan ahead and prepare for variable trail and weather conditions

– Remember that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the Allegheny Reservoir once it is frozen

Until there is a significant amount of snow on the ground, the maintained snowmobile trails will not be groomed. Trail condition reports will begin when adequate snow accumulates and will be updated weekly, or when conditions warrant.

The snowmobile trail map and condition reports will be available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/allegheny/recreation/wintersports.

You can listen to condition reports by calling one of the forest offices and following the prompts: Bradford Ranger District: 814-362-4613; Marienville Ranger District: 814-927-6628 or the Supervisor’s Office: 814-723-5150.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.