SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc., Your Complete Home Air Comfort Specialists

Thursday, December 15, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

deets meechanicalSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical can assure your comfort whatever your needs, making your home a warm sanctuary this winter.

Deets Mechanical, Inc. can help you with furnace repair and/or replacements, professional air duct cleaning, ventilation problems, heat pump repair, furnace cleaning, and seasonal safety inspections to keep you safe.

Call the HVAC Specialists, Deets Mechanical, Inc. for high-efficiency furnace installations that will keep you and your family in low-cost, eco-friendly comfort all year.

Deets Mechanical offers a wide range of heating services to help keep your family warm and ensure you’re getting the most out of your heating system:

– Furnace Repair
– Furnace service and cleaning
– High-efficiency furnace
– Heat pumps
– Indoor air quality
– Coil and duct sanitation
– Duct Cleaning
– Home protection- smoke alarms, co detector, whole house surge protector
– Whole house humidifier
– Duct repair/ reroute/ modification
– Wifi/smartphone thermostats
– Residential zoning systems
– Ductless mini systems
– Weather sealing/ home efficiency
– Thermostat service
– Filter replacement
– Attic Insulation

Deets Mechanical also offers standard service hours on Saturdays and Sundays, so you’ll pay the same standard service rates the company offers Monday through Friday with no extra charge.

And, of course, Deets Mechanical still provides 24 Hour Emergency Service when you need it.

Call the HVAC Specialists, Deets Mechanical, Inc. at 814-676-6665. Your comfort is our business!

Visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online: https://www.deetsmechanical.com/

Deets Mechanical, Inc. 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346

Deets Mechanical is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.

Deets mechanical trucks


