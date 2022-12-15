SPONSORED: Ugly Sweater Party at Deer Creek Winery Set for December 23
Thursday, December 15, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party on Friday, December 23.
Bring a friend, a co-worker, or a sister, or make it a date night at Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party!
Come enjoy live music and Christmas giveaways, and have fun playing lots of minute-to-win-it games!
The party is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The event is free. Dress up in your ugliest Christmas sweaters and stop by for a great time at Deer Creek Winery.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.
