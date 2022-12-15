Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by 20-year-old Aden M. Anderson, of Titusville, was traveling west when he failed to see the vehicle in front of him and rear-ended it, causing a chain-reaction crash.

According to police, the vehicle that was struck by Anderson’s vehicle then struck the vehicle in front of it, pushing it forward into the next vehicle, and then that vehicle then struck the first vehicle that was stopped to make a left-hand turn onto White City Road.

As the crash was happening, another vehicle was traveling east and was struck by debris that was coming off the other vehicles that were just struck.

The vehicles involved were identified as a 2016 Ford Explorer operated by 27-year-old Austin J. Wescoat, of Tionesta; a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner driven by 40-year-old Andrew J. Mitcham, of Titusville; a 2008 Ford Ranger operated by 62-year-old Joseph M. Porcenaluk, of Titusville; and a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by 45-year-old Travis D. Beach, of Pleasantville.

Wescoat was transported to Titusville Hospital to treat suspected minor injuries. He was not using a seat belt.

Anderson suffered possible injuries. He was using a seat belt.

Mitcham, Beach, and Beach’s passenger—43-year-old Jessica L. Beach, of Pleasantville—were not injured. They were all using seat belts.

Porcenaluk was cited for driving while his license is revoked.

Anderson was cited with several citations for causing the crash.

PSP Franklin were assisted on the scene by Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department, Shambaugh Towing LLC, Rustler Sales & Service, and Thompson’s Service & Garage.

