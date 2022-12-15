WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remain in Effect for Clarion County; Freezing Rain and Wind Gusts Are Anticipated.
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Freezing rain and wind gusts as high as 45 mph are expected.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Winter Weather Advisory at 4:28 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022:
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
428 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022
COUNTIES:
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Armstrong-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Butler, Grove City, Ford City, Oil City, Tionesta, Franklin, Clarion, Sharon, Hermitage, and Kittanning
428 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

